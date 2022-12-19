Who Plays Enid Sinclair in Wednesday?

The Netflix series Wednesday is a reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family, in which a brand new cast plays the classic roles of the franchise.

The series, created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, tells the story of Wednesday’s life as a student at the supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday is trying to master her emerging psychic abilities, thwart a monstrous series of murders that terrorized the local town, and unravel the supernatural mystery that quarreled with her parents 25 years ago— and all this during her new and very complicated relationship in Nevermore,” synopsis. is reading.

Who’s in the lineup for Wednesday?

Emma Myers plays Enid Sinclair, the roommate of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at Nevermore Academy. Speaking to NME about the character, Myers said, “She lives with Wednesday in Nevermore and is her complete opposite. But it kind of works, because opposites attract, and she really likes to gossip, so she becomes an informant of the Environment about the rest of the school.”

Myers was previously known for her role in the American crime drama “Glades”, which lasted four seasons from 2010 to 2013. She also appeared in the films “Southern Gospel”, “The Taste of Christmas” and “The Girl in the Basement” in 2021.

On Wednesday, the supporting cast included Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. The series also features Gwendoline Christie, Ricky Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hines White and Christina Ricci, who plays the role of Marilyn Thornhill.

In a four – star review , NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching the Netflix reboot on Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the image — pigtails, pale skin, stripes — looks like a classic of the 90s. Yes, she remains sullen and prickly. Yes, the action still takes place in a creepy mansion. But dive a little beyond the first few episodes and you’ll find that the environment is very different from the one we know.”