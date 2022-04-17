Who of the Eternals will become the Avengers in the MCU?

The Eternals are a strong team in the MCU, but which team member can join the Avengers in the near future? Let’s take a look.

The Eternals are the newest superhero team introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and since the future of the Avengers is unknown, which of the Eternals can become part of the new Avengers team? The MCU begins a new era with the long-awaited Phase 4, which not only continues the stories of some well-established heroes, but also introduces new characters, events and concepts into this already vast universe. Phase 4 has already introduced a new team of superheroes to Eternals, and they have great potential to join or form new teams in the near future.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, “The Eternals” presents the title team created by the Heavenly Arishem and sent to Earth to get rid of Deviants, their evil brethren. After the Deviants were defeated, the Eternals stayed on Earth to help humanity progress, but they were not allowed to interfere in any of their conflicts. This eventually led to the team breaking up, and they reunited many, many years after the death of their leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), the return of the Deviants and the approach of an apocalyptic event called “Phenomenon”. As if that wasn’t enough, the Eternals learned the truth about their origin and mission, which was to bring about Manifestation by helping humanity so that it could fulfill the requirements for the birth of the Heavenly Tiamut.

With this revelation also came betrayal, as Ikaris (Richard Madden) killed Ajak and tried to prevent Cersei (Gemma Chan) and the others from saving the planet by forcing him to fly straight to the sun. By the end of Eternals, the only surviving members were Cersei, Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), McCary (Lauren Ridloff), Fastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Tena (Angelina Jolie), and Sprite (Leah McHugh). ) was turned into a human-however, Arisham arrived to take Cersei, Kingo and Fastos with him to see if the humans should be spared, while Makkari, Druig and Tena left Earth in Domo and were not caught by Arish. Thus, the future of the Eternals is unknown, but it is possible that some of them may soon join the Avengers, and the most likely are Cersei and Fastos, as well as another character who is not Eternal. .

As the leader of the Eternals and the one who managed (with the help of the others, of course) to stop the appearance of Tiamut with his transmutation abilities, Cersei the Eternal will most likely join the Avengers at some point, but there is also a Fastos who can become a replacement for the Avengers of Iron Man. Fastos’ power is a technopathy that allows him to create all types of items and weapons with the help of cosmic energy, which together with his genius intelligence makes him an ideal candidate for the new Avengers team. However, the most likely addition to the Avengers from The Eternals is Eros/Starfox (Harry Styles), who was introduced mid-credits as his sense of adventure led him to join the team in the comics and he’s more adventurous than the rest.

Another option, although not Eternal, is Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), who is on his way to becoming the Black Knight, as seen in the post—credits scene of the Eternals. In the comics, the Black Knight was part of the Avengers and at some point helped them fight Kang the Conqueror, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he joins the team in the near future. There are many potential Avengers members in the MCU, and the team could benefit from the powers and abilities of some Eternals like Cersei and Fastos, but the Black Knight would also be an interesting addition.