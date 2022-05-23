Who Killed Sara?: The real-life inspiration behind the Netflix series

One of the newest crime drama series to hit Netflix is ​​Who Killed Sara?, a mystery thriller that has excited fans since it first premiered in March 2021, with an estimated 55 million. of subscribers tuned in since its launch”. The great success of Who Killed Sara? premiered its third season and is already a worldwide trend.

The sinister drama centers on Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), a man unjustly accused of killing his sister Sara de él (Ximena Lamadrid). Following his release from prison for Sara’s murder conviction, Alex goes to great lengths to find out who it was that took his sister’s life. The exciting show is full of twists and turns and has many fans wondering if there is any real-life inspiration for Sara and Alex’s story.

Although Who Killed Sara? is a fictional story, the show’s creator, José Ignacio Valenzuela, revealed that certain aspects were inspired by his real life. A successful and prolific writer throughout Latin America, Valenzuela is known for the many novels and plays he has written.

Writing skills run in his blood: the Chilean-born screenwriter has other writers in his family, including children’s book author Ana María Güiraldes. His family has given him writing advice over the years, including his aunt, who advised him to “give the main character his background and his conditions and it’s not going to get out of hand because he’s writing about someone he knows.” ”.

It was also noted that the general style of Who Killed Sara? was inspired by José Ignacio Valenzuela’s love of crime novels: not only is the plot a murder mystery, but the first episode opened with a quote from iconic crime novelist Agatha Christie. The many twists and turns of “Who Killed Sara” are reminiscent of classic murder mystery novels, perfectly reflecting Valenzuela’s affinity for the genre.

In addition to his many successful books, the writer has used his platform on Who Killed Sara? to share the struggles that LGBTQ+ people have to face every day. Although the mystery crime thriller is not entirely based on a true story, the true elements add important layers and allow viewers to have important conversations about civil rights injustices around the world.