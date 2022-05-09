Who Killed Sara Season Finale: Everything we suspected about the last season

Originally released in March 2021, Who Killed Sara? Netflix follows Alex Guzman. Wrongly convicted of the murder of his sister, Alex embarks on a mission of revenge against the Lazcano family, who framed him, following his release from prison after serving 18 years. Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, the successful series stars Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones.

Who killed Sara? It has been a huge success for Netflix. Just a few months after the series premiered, the streamer released Season 2. Not only was the series in the top 10 titles for the streamer for several weeks, following the premieres of Seasons 1 and 2, but Who Killed Sara ? became Netflix’s most popular non-English language title at the time with an estimated 55 million viewers watching Season 1 within the first month of its debut. Given the popularity of the show, fans have been waiting for news about Season 3 for months.

1. Who killed Sara? season 3 trailer

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first full trailer for Season 3, teasing plenty of new twists and turns. Not only does Alex discover that his assistant’s body isn’t where she’s supposed to be, he and the viewers also discover that Sara was the first patient in a mysterious experiment called Project Medusa. In perhaps the biggest twist of all, the 2-minute long trailer ended with Alex coming face to face with a long, dark-haired Sara, leaving fans to wonder if she’s really been alive this whole time.

2. What is the plot of season 3?

In the final moments of season 2 (warning: spoilers ahead!), Nicandro had a phone conversation with someone he referred to simply as “Doctor”, revealing that while everyone believes that Marifer cut the ropes, she was not the one. he killed Sarah. He also revealed that Sara was the first patient of a psychological study. Those massive reveals will continue to happen in Season 3.

According to the official synopsis for season 3, “Just when we thought Marifer had killed Sara by cutting her parachute cords, everything was turned upside down at the end of season 2. In an unexpected and mysterious scene, Nicandro reveals that Marifer was not the who committed the crime, but “it was really us” who did it. Who? Why? Finally, all those questions asked throughout the series will be answered in this third and final season, the most surprising and explosive. still! And most importantly… What really happened to Sara?”

3. Cast of the third season of Who Framed Sara

While we may not know much about a potential season 3, we can make a pretty good guess about the cast. All of the current cast members are likely to return for season 3.

Who killed Sara? stars Ximena Lamadrid as Sara and Manolo Cardona as her brother Alex de ella. Carolina Miranda plays Elisa Lazcano, Lazcano’s younger sister who becomes involved in a romantic relationship with Alex. The series also stars García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones. It is unknown if new cast members would be added for a new season.

4. How many episodes will there be in season 3?

At this time, Netflix has not confirmed the number of episodes for Season 3. Season 1 of the series consisted of a mind-blowing 10 episodes, although Season 2 was cut down to just eight episodes. It seems likely that Who Killed Sara? Season 3 would be between eight and 10 episodes long, which is the typical length for Netflix originals.

5. Will there be a season 4?

Although Netflix was quick to confirm that Who Killed Sara? would return for a second season after her debut in Season 1, and the series teased that a third season was coming in the end credits of Season 2, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a fourth season.

Based on Netflix’s season 3 synopsis, it looks like the upcoming season will be its last. In the synopsis, Netflix dubbed season 3 the “final season,” meaning it looks like viewers will finally learn once and for all who killed Sara and if she really is dead.