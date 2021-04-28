Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 Gets a New Trailer; Check Out!

Who Killed Sara?: Recently, Netflix released an unpublished trailer for the second season of Who Killed Sara?, which has its premiere date set for May 19. The Mexican production, starring Manolo Cardona, continues to develop the great mystery of the title, still wrapped in an overwhelming plot of revenge.

From the images released, it is possible to see that the new episodes will delve even more into the characters that have already appeared to give their versions of the facts during the 1st season.

The trailer also provides some more in-depth details about Sara’s (Ximena Lamadrid) past, while her brother Alex – previously convicted of a crime he did not commit – continues his investigations related to the Lazcano family.

Check out the full trailer:

According to the official synopsis of the new season, Alex will have to be very careful when he gets more and more involved with his enemies in his plan of revenge, precisely because he can discover secrets that will escape his control. Apparently, not even Sara seems to have been transparent with him all her life.

Who Killed Sara?: Suspects in the murder continue to articulate in season 2 of the series

As seen in the trailer, Alex will discover a mysterious corpse in his backyard that could very well take him back to prison. The chilling images suggest that the next episodes are wrapped in dark moments.

The second season of the series returns with Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, Alejandro Nones, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Guzmán, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Antonio de la Vega and Litzy Domínguez in the cast.

Don’t miss out! New episodes of Who Killed Sara? will be available on May 19 via Netflix.