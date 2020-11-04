Who is winning in the race for the presidency of the USA

The United States elections are closer than the polls had anticipated. And both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been convinced of his victory.

The projections of the results show Trump and Biden in a tight race to win the 270 delegates in the Electoral College they need to win the presidency.

Something that is a long way from Biden’s clear victory announced by the polls.

Until late in the morning, both candidates had kept the electoral map as in 2016. Only the partial recount of Arizona, favorable for Biden and that Trump won four years ago, pointed to a change from the last elections.



