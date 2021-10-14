Who is Venom, What Is The Spider-Man Relationship And Why Are They Enemies?

Venom: We tell you the origin of this character and why there is a feud between him and Spider-Man on the occasion of the premiere of Venom: There will be Carnage. Venom: There will be Matanza arrives this October 15 in theaters throughout Spain. The second film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is giving a lot to talk about, especially because of the revelations that take place at the end of it (we will not say anything about it). Newcomers may not know what the relationship is between the Symbiote and Spider-Man, a relationship that dates back to the comic book world and has left us unforgettable moments in both The Amazing: Spider-Man and Ultimate Spider-Man.

Venom’s origin and his relationship with Spider-Man: arachnid power

The first possessor of the Venom symbiote was not Eddie Brock, but Peter Parker (The Amazing: Spider-Man # 252). The origins of this being can be traced back to a symbiote race from the planet Klyntar. It is in the young photographer that a twisted deformation of the spider-man was introduced as an alien suit, which proved fatal to his personality, his behavior and his thoughts. Peter managed to get rid of the symbiote, a dangerous extraterrestrial being that would later incarnate in Eddie Brock. This merger would result in a character popularly adored by fans for his status as an antihero and supervillain in the wall-crawler universe.

Venom makes his debut in Marvel comics in the form of Venom (not as an alien or symbiote) back in 1988. It is in The Amazing: Spider-Man # 299 when, apart from his first appearances as a recognizable character, he appears terrorizing Mary Jane Watson (Peter Parker’s wife). This is how the # 3000 arc began in May 1988. Eddie Brock, holder of the symbiote, is a former reporter for the Daily Globe and suffers a very difficult time on a personal level.