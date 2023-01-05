A boy named Topher has become the latest viral sensation on TikTok after appearing in a video that has gained more than 30 million views.

At the moment, TikTok is well known for its ability to make almost everything viral, from cute pets to funny moments and a whole range of other content.

One of the latest trends taking over the platform is that people refer to “Topher” in videos and comment sections on TikTok, causing many to wonder where this phenomenon started.

On December 24, 2022, the user allycat.03 uploaded a video in which they filmed various members of their family showing who they would warn someone about if they introduced someone to their family.

The first person says that he will warn people about Topher, after which Topher appears on the screen and says: “You all already know who I am, my name is Topher, and I think it’s Olivia.”

Commenters liked how Topher presented his answer, and people quickly turned this phrase into a viral trend, many made videos with a reaction to the clip, edited it in other videos and used it as a viral sound.

“Topher is an icon in the making, I’m sorry,” read one comment that garnered more than 30,000 likes.

“I want to know why Topher warned us about Olivia,” said another.

“I can’t with Topher,” another user wrote.

The original video has gained more than 30 million views and 5 million likes, not to mention the likes and views that were created by posts that only mention Topher.

Allycat shared several different videos with Topher on their TikTok before this video exploded, and now they’re getting a lot more attention as a result of this latest post going viral.