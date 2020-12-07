Who is the original cast in the Korean adaptation

Netflix has now announced that there will be a Korean version of the hit Spanish crime series La Casa de Papel. The show will be a remake of the original series and will be produced by show creator Alex Pina.

Alex Pina said about the adaptation that Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like La Casa de Papel, to cross cultural borders and become a point of reference.

Before its broadcast, some fans of La Casa de Papel will be curious to know if it will star in any of the original actors. At the moment, it seems that this is unlikely to happen, as the show will be a new remake with a Korean cast.

No casting has been announced yet, but it is believed that they could be playing new versions of the original characters. The remake of La Casa de Papel will be set on the Korean peninsula and will be directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae.

Of course, there is a chance that some stars will make cameos on the new show. In addition to this, fans of La Casa de Papel need not worry, as season five may not be the last time they see the characters.

This is because the creator has also discussed the possibility of La Casa de Papel spin-offs for his characters. Talking about which ones could have their own spin-offs, Pina also revealed that any of them would work.



