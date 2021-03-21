Who is the new Captain America in the series?

Launched at Disney + this Friday (19), Falcão ea Soldado Wintervern, Marvel’s new series, brought to viewers, already in the closing moments of the debut episode, the presentation of a new Captain America. Announced by the United States government, he is John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell).

This arrival promises to move the plot of the production, considering that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) aimed to replace his great friend Steve (Chris Evans). However, the new character also comes from the comics and became known mainly by the nickname American Agent (US Agent).

Although the appearance of the new Captain America is very brief in the first episode, it is very likely that he is not the best person to take on the hero’s shield. According to the series description, John Walker is a high-ranking soldier in the armed forces, and is also an accomplished patriot. However, we still don’t know his real intentions.

Hawk and the Winter Soldier: Marvel series addresses mysteries and dramas in its debut episode

The initial episode of Falcão and the Winter Soldier brought up several questions about the character’s setting after the events seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Viewers watch Sam Wilson resume daily affairs with his sister (Adepero Oduye) and also Bucky (Sebastian Stan) dealing with his past traumas.

Thus, the arrival of John Walker promises conflicts for the next episodes, mainly because the new hero will have to join the main duo in some moments to face the new threats of the world.

According to Wyatt Russell, in several interviews, your character is expected to make difficult decisions during the series. How far will this go?

Next Friday (26), a new episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be broadcast on Disney +.