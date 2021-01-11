Who is the new actor to join the cast and who will he play?

Chicago P.D. has a new officer in its Intelligence Unit, with the departure of Lisseth Chávez, who played Officer Vanessa Rojas, the show was reduced to an officer for the unit. Enter Cleveland Berto, playing Officer Jalen Walker, during this eighth season of the show.

On the big screen, Cleveland Berto played T. Gill in Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. He also appeared in the 2010 movie Mob Rules, and this year he will be seen in The Prey: Legend of Karnoctus.

On the other hand, on the small screen the actor has had guest roles in Fresh Off the Boat, Shameless and Lucifer. He had a recurring role on The Story of Miya, in which Holmes also appeared.

Also, in late January, he will appear as producer Hurby Azor in Salt-N-Pepa, an upcoming television miniseries about the rap and hip-hop couple.

On the other hand, in December of last year it was announced that Cleveland Berto was hired as a regular at Chicago P.D, around the same time as his role in A Journal for Jordan.

His character in Chicago PD as officer Jalen Walker, will consist of playing a golden boy in other words a former athlete, scholar and family man who rejects a job on Wall Street to go to work in the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago PD District 21

Similarly, Officer Jalen Walker’s character is quite different from Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and the other officers and detectives in the unit, having grown up with a silver spoon. So they want to make a difference and change what the status quo has been.

If Cleveland’s character Berto is just a game, Officer Jalen Walker is expected to be in Chicago P.D in the next few seasons. In turn, producer Dick Wolf generally looks for actors to sign a long-term contract, however when he will first appear has not yet been revealed, but fans are hoping to see him very soon.