Who is the Name Lewis? Everything you need to know about the star of “the first murder”

On June 10, the premiere of the new series “The First Murder” about vampires and vampire hunters took place on Netflix. Based on the story by V.E. Schwab, and the producer was Emma Roberts’ company Belletrist Productions.

One of the stars of “The First Murder” is Imani Lewis, who plays Calliope Burns. Although the name Lewis has not yet become a household name, she already has an impressive experience in Hollywood. Read on to learn more about the actor.

Lewis is 23 years old, he grew up in New York. According to Popsugar, she started acting as a teenager after she was spotted performing music in a nightclub.

Lewis’ first role came in 2017, when she starred in the Netflix hip-hop musical The Get Down. After that, she got roles in various TV series, including “The Star”, “Hightown” and “The Equalizer”.

Lewis recalled that she had to travel for work when she was in high school, and found it a great experience. She told Popsugar, “I am an artist who is passionate about art and takes it very seriously. So I thought: “If I’m going to do this, I’ll do my best.”

The role of Imani Lewis in the movie “The First Murder”

In “The First Murder,” Lewis plays Calliope, a new girl in town. Calliope comes from a family of vampire hunters, but things get complicated when she falls in love with vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook).

“When I read for Calliope, I immediately fell in love with her,” Lewis told TV Fanatic. “She is so diligent — fast, strong and strong-willed. I felt this kind of performance was absolutely necessary, and I’m excited about what it will do for other young girls who will see the character and see so much of themselves or who they want to be.”

Queer romance is also present in the series, which is not often found in the supernatural genre.

“The storyline itself, just the whole performance, it’s a great honor for me to be a part of it,” Lewis shared with Popsugar. “I like that it’s a teenage love story. I like that it’s a weird teenage love story between two young girls, and that it’s not their quarrel. This is not their way. This is not a journey through sexuality. It’s a journey through the bloodline they were born into and this mission they were both born for: to commit their first murders and earn their right and place in their families.”

Imani Lewis is engaged in music and is working on a fashion line.

However, Lewis is not just an actor. She expresses herself through many different art forms, including music and fashion. Lewis makes music under the name Mocha Bands. In addition, she is working on a clothing line, although a release date has not yet been announced.

“I want my project to be a mixture of all these things — as if there is a song for everyone. It’s the same with the clothing line,” she told TV Fanatic. “I want it to feel like there’s a part for everyone, and everyone feels noticed and feels involved in some way. I’m so excited for so many reasons and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

