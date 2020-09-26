Who is the leader in smartphone shipments?

The global smartphone market average selling price and shipments reached the lowest figure with 23 percent compared to the previous year. Beyond that, it increased by 10 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year. Again, looking at the numbers, in general, there was a decrease of up to 15 percent in the revenue of the smartphone industry. Smartphone shipments and figures announced:

Counterpoint has announced its new smartphone numbers. Numbers Apple is said to be the top winner this year. When we look at the numbers, it is seen that while many technology giants have exceeded the decline, Apple has experienced an increase of 3 percent in shipments and 2 percent in iPhone revenues.

For 5G shipments, the numbers are surprising. In the second quarter, 5G devices accounted for 10 percent of total shipments and 20 percent of revenues. The reason for this is that Samsung’s new and 5G-enabled flagship phones and models such as the OnePlus 8 series 5G are in high demand.

China covers 72 percent of 5G shipments, and Huawei is taking the lead at this point.

It is said that the reason for the increase in demand for high-performance phones is that people generally enter more fields such as education, business, games and entertainment with their phones.

For example, a user loves games and spends hours playing mobile games. This kind of user needs to look at both the battery performance, the RAM and the frame rate of the screen. Consequently, the high performance of these features means that the person turns to the flagship when choosing a phone.

When we look at the global shipment revenue shares in the second quarter of 2020, Apple takes the first place with 34 percent. Huawei is 20 percent, Samsung 17 percent, Vivo 7 percent and Oppo 6 percent.



