Who is the leader in mobile games? iOS or Android?

Which phones do you think have the best mobile gaming performance? So does iOS or Android offer better gaming performance? The results of the 3DMark WildLife Benchmark made to answer these questions were shared. Benchmark tests, which mainly focus on the general performance of the phones, now come up with the performance test offered to the player on the mobile gaming side.

Does iOS or Android offer better mobile gaming performance?

According to the newly shared 3DMark WildLife graphics comparison, the GPU performance of the phones is revealed. With the increasing amount of time people spend on mobile games, there are millions of people who actually want to have a better experience. Even without a gaming phone, most phones are now expected to deliver better mobile gaming performance.

The aforementioned stress test measures how phones perform when playing games for a long time. According to the results of these tests, which provided an interesting result, the highest score is the iPhone SE 2020, which was released this year with 7 thousand 874. The phone, which has the A13 Bionic processor with the iOS 14 operating system, is among the phones that offer the highest performance.

Looking at the second row, we see the iPhone 11 Pro from Apple. The phone comes up with 7 thousand 800 points and has iOS 14 and A13 Bionic processor. In the third and fourth place, the iPhone appears again. In third place, it comes out with the iPhone XS Max / iOS 14 and A12 Bionic processor with 6 thousand 701 points.

Under it, the iPhone XR comes out with the iOS 14 and A12 Bionic processor with 5 thousand 424 points. While the first 4 are Apple-signed phones, the fifth place is the ASUS ROG Phone 3, which is very popular for gaming on the Android side. This phone, which comes up with Android 10 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, gets 4 thousand 253 points. Just behind it, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra takes its place with 3 thousand 817 points.

Below these, OnePlus is in the top 10 with 8/3 thousand 800 points, Google Pixel 4 XL / 3.26 26 points, OnePlus 7T / thousand 802 points and Google Pixel 5 / thousand 19 points.

In the FPS comparison, we encounter many unchanging rankings. In first place, the iPhone 11 Pro / 46 fps is placed in second place, the iPhone XS Max / 40 fps, and the third place is the iPhone XR / 32 fps. This time we are facing an Android phone in fourth place. ASUS ROG Phone replaces it with 3 / 25.5 fps. In the fifth place, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra / 22.9 fps welcomes us.

According to the tests in question, the iPhone seems to be the leader, but there is also a note. It is said that iOS is not that stable against Android and iPhones are also “difficult”.



