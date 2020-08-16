Who is the best Spirit Flower champion?

Riot asked players to select the best champion in Spirit Flower, the latest League of Legends event.

League of Legends players have been working towards a big decision in recent days: Which Spirit Flower champion is the best of all? Main views have been funneled into Twitter votes sent to an ongoing series of Riot Games polls where the League team pitted one event champion against another until only two remained. The final two options are Kindred Spirit Flower and Ahri Spirit Flower, and players only have a little time to vote on which one they think is better.

For those who haven’t kept up with the voting on Twitter, the official League of Legends account shared a hiatus not long ago that put different champions against each other. Players were asked to vote in each match to choose who was better, and the winners moved on to the next round.

It's been an intense tournament, but we're finally here, it's time for Grand Finals! Can Ahri outfox Lamb and Wolf to claim the crown, or will Kindred turn her into a pretty pincushion/chew toy and become our champion? This one is for all the spirit petals folks! pic.twitter.com/xSGof68ARj — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 15, 2020

Voting continued until only Kindred and Ahri remained. The two of them had to beat all of the other Spirit Flower champions to get to where they are now, but only one of them will be crowned the winner.

If you feel great about one champion or another, you can vote in the Twitter poll below to help decide which one should win.

Match 9 – Who do you uwu? A little girl and her loud, floating wolf head or A whimsical Spirit of Salvation who plays hard to get? Vote for the champ below! pic.twitter.com/EoYJInfwVp — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 15, 2020

Spiritual Links in Spiritual Flower

League’s Spirit Flower skin collection was completed after Yone was released and she obtained her launch skin that made her the 10th champion to obtain a cosmetic for the event. The skins were accompanied by a larger event that is still running and consists of another event pass, unique items, and an additional feature called “Spirit Links.”

That Spirit Bonds system is brand new to League and allows players to interact with Spirit Flower champions in what has been compared to a lightweight version of a dating sim. Riot said the system has been quite successful so far, so much so that it could influence future events by seeing more features like that added.



