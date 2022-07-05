Who is Tenoch Huerta? Namor’s key roles in the MCU before “Black Panther 2”

Before playing Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here are the films and TV shows in which Tenoch Huerta starred. The Marvel cinematic universe is expanding in many ways in Phase 4. Introducing characters like Shang-Chi and the Eternals has opened up new corners. Marvel comic mythology to explore. This will continue in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will not only continue exploring the rich mythology of Wakanda, but also introduce the Atlanteans and their King Namor to the MCU.

Rumors about Namor’s participation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been circulating for quite some time. Namor plays a prominent role in the comics on which the MCU can be based by introducing him, including connections with the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Illuminati, and others. Marvel Studios has not officially said anything about how Namor fits into Black Panther 2, but some of the oldest reports about the sequel indicated that he and Atlantis are going to war with Wakanda. The likelihood of Namor’s appearance increased significantly after Tenoch Huerta joined the cast in an unknown role, but since then promo art for the sequel has confirmed that the actor is playing a Submariner.

Tenoch Huerta’s role as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most important in his career. A Mexican actor playing an underwater Marvel hero shows how the MCU can change Namor and Atlantis to include the indigenous people of Mexico in its mythology. Although many may not immediately recognize Tenoch Huerta from previous films and TV series, he appeared in high-profile projects such as “Narco: Mexico” and “Eternal Purge” before getting the role of Namor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The best roles of Tenoch Huerta before “Black Panther 2” (and where to watch)

One of Tenoch Huerta’s most prominent and recent roles before she played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever appeared in Forever Purge. Tenoch Huerta plays Juan, who recently crossed the border between America and Mexico to escape from a Mexican cartel, in the fifth installment of the Purge film franchise. The story unfolds in Texas during the next Purge, when people try to kill Juan, his wife and everyone who, in their opinion, is not an American. Tenoch Huerta is one of the main characters of the series “Eternal Cleansing”, which is currently being broadcast on HBO Max.

Another notable role of Tenoch Huerta came in “Narco: Mexico”. He played the famous Mexican drug cartel leader Rafael Caro Quintero in the first two seasons of the Netflix show. The actor Namora also previously starred in the Mexican wrestling show “Blue Demon”, which can be found on FuboTV, and in which Huerta plays a fictional version of the famous real luchador Alejandro Munoz. These are just some of the best roles in Tenoch Huerta’s 15-year career before he landed the role of the villain Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.