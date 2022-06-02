Who is “Star Wars: Jedi: The New Survivor Villain”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor teases a new villain in its latest trailer, and it’s not someone players could imagine. Although it was assumed that the main villain of the sequel “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” will be the Grand Inquisitor, the trailer shows that the true antagonist is an unnamed imperial senator, but how he will confront Cal and his team remains open. unknown.

Jedi: Survivor is the long—awaited sequel to the famous Jedi: Fallen Order game from Respawn, which features Cal Kestis, a Jedi who was forced to leave hiding by the Imperial inquisitors. The main villain of the first game was Trilla, a fallen Jedi who became the second sister of the Inquisition. However, when Trilla is dead at the end of Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor must provide Cal with the next challenge.

Considering that the main antagonist of the first game was the Second Sister of the Inquisitors, it makes sense to make the main villain of the continuation of the Grand Inquisitor, who rose a step above the totem pole. However, this is not the direction Respawn seems to be heading in. Instead, the main villain of Jedi: Survivor will be a completely different person.

The main villain of “Jedi Survivor” will become an imperial senator

While it goes without saying that the Inquisitors will undoubtedly appear in Jedi: Survivor eventually, when it comes to the overall villain of the narrative, that honor belongs to the yet unnamed alien featured in the trailer. Stig Asmussen of Respawn, in an interview on the official Star Wars website, describes him as an imperial senator who “makes a dangerous deal on Coruscant.” The trailer shows a mysterious senator buying Cal’s reforged lightsaber.

The Imperial Senate and its members in the canon of “Star Wars” for the most part did not exist, they did not even appear on the screen in “New Hope” — the only film where they are mentioned. Emperor Palpatine dissolved the Senate behind the scenes to finally end the last remnants of the Republic. Having an imperial senator years before “New Hope” as the main antagonist is an interesting and welcome twist to the usual “Star Wars” formula for the EU, which is appropriate as the Fallen Order’s research on Nightsister magic proves that Respawn is more than willing to accept what fans learn about Star Wars and play with them.

Much is still unknown about the villain Jedi: Survivor. His name, for example, has not been called yet. But what little has been shown about him looking at Cal’s lightsaber, his office shrouded in darkness except for the window behind him, suggests a rather intimidating view that will probably stay with fans until “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is released in 2023.