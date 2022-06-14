Who is Sarah Catherine Hook? Everything you need to know about the star of “the first murder”

Recently, a new series called “The First Murder” premiered on Netflix, which tells the story of vampires and vampire hunters. In the midst of supernatural events, a romantic relationship between two teenagers unfolds.

One of the stars of the show is Sarah Catherine Hook. She plays a vampire named Juliet who falls in love with a vampire hunter. Read below to learn more about Hook.

Sarah Catherine Hook studied music in college.

According to SUNY Purchase, Hook grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and enrolled at SUNY Purchase in college. She received a Bachelor of Music degree in Vocal Performance: Opera, from which she graduated in 2017. Hook also attended the Atlantic Theater Company’s summer intensive.

Since then, Hook has been engaged not only in music, but also in acting. She received roles in such TV series as “Law and Order: Special Victims” and “American Crime Story”. Hook also appeared in the 2021 film The Curse: The devil made me do it.”

Sarah Catherine Hook’s character in “The First Murder”

In “The First Murder,” Hook plays a shy girl, Juliette Fairmont. Although Juliet is a vampire, she eventually falls in love with a vampire hunter named Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis).

“When I was 16, I was a lot more outgoing than Juliet,” Hook told Popsugar about his role, “but now that I’m older, I feel connected to her more than ever. I was actually very, very shy when I was little, and I feel like I’m coming back to that. I do not know if it is a pandemic or something else, but I feel very close to it these days.”

She also added: “I feel like I’m close to her quirkiness and her little awkward moments. I sincerely adore such roles in other films and TV series, so it was a real pleasure to play her.”

Speaking to The Wrap, Hook also shared that there were “a few moments” during filming when she “couldn’t stand up for herself.” Her co-star Lewis was by her side and “helped me break out of my shell.”

Sarah Catherine Hook is glad that fans are shippering Caliette

The relationship between Juliet and Calliope is a queer romance, and many fans on social media are excited. Hook saw the reaction herself.

“We are already, yes, this is some kind of madness! People are already sending us together and love to post about Calietta and stuff,” she told The Wrap. “It’s so strange, it seems to me that I’m always a little skeptical. I’m like, “Well, I don’t need to think so big yet. Like, we really don’t know.” But I think, judging by the way people have already reacted, I don’t think I’m ready for what’s coming.”

She also explained to Popsugar, “What we like most about this show is that their queerness was normal. This has never been questioned and even celebrated. Therefore, I am very glad that queer viewers will see themselves in these characters.”

