Who is Sandor? Explanation of the “Star Wars” character and the name of the show

Andor will be the last live-action Star Wars movie on Disney+, but who is Cassian Andor? On September 21, 2022, three episodes will premiere on Disney+. Andor will follow the adventures of rebel agent Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) during the rise of the Rebellion between “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” and “New”. Hope. Cassian Andor was first introduced in the anthology film Rogue One: Star Wars.

Andor will span a total of five years, starting at 5 BBY, over two seasons, and Andor’s timeline will be handled differently than in other Star Wars installments. Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy previously explained that the first season of “Andor” will cover one year of Cassian’s stay in the Rebellion in 12 episodes, and the second season will cover four years, with four blocks of three episodes, each dedicated to one year. “Andor” is not the first show to dive into the basics of the Uprising. Its animated predecessor “Star Wars: Rebels” did the same thing, and at the same time on the “Star Wars” timeline.

Thus, Cassian Andor is not the only familiar face from “Star Wars” who should return. Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) will also return to the fight, whose participation in the early days of the Uprising was invaluable. Mothma and Andor will be joined by Forrest Whittaker’s rebel, So Guerrera, a character who previously actively appeared in the films Rogue One, Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, Bad Batch and in the EA game Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order. Other actors include Alex Ferns, Stellan Skarsgard and Fiona Shaw. In general, “Andor” promises to be the largest original “Star Wars” show on Disney+, as it tells about the life of Cassian Andor before “Rogue One”.

Diego Luna plays Cassian Andor in Rogue One and Andor

Diego Luna played Cassian Andor in Rogue One and will play his role in Andor. Luna played the first Mexican Star Wars character, which allowed him to use his real accent, as well as further push the inclusivity of Star Wars in the right direction. Some of Diego Luna’s recent acting work includes roles in the films “Narco: Mexico,” “Rainy Day in New York,” and the Netflix animated miniseries “Maya and the Three.” In Rogue One, Luna played Andor as a fierce supporter of the rebel cause, a man whose own harsh history with the Empire influenced every decision he made as a rebel captain.

Cassian Andor’s Backstory to “Rogue One”: what we already know

Captain Cassian Jeron Andor was born on the planet Festus in 26 BBY, so he was only 26 years old when he sacrificed his life on Scarif in Rogue One. Growing up in the midst of the Clone Wars, Cassian first got a taste of battle when he was just six years old, and lost his father and mother at an early age. He later joined the rebel cell that the Confederation of Independent Planets officially supported during the Clone Wars until the Empire won the war, after which Cassian joined several anarchist groups that challenged the Empire before he was officially recruited to join the Rebel Alliance.

What do we know about the history of the show in Andor

The story of Andor over the course of two seasons will follow the expansion of the Rebellion from 5 BBY to 0 BBY as Cassian and other rebel operatives seek to gain a foothold against the Star Wars Empire. It will tell in detail how different people and planets were involved in the case. Andor is presented as a “tense, thrilling thriller” (via StarWars.com ) and will shed light on Cassian’s war-riddled childhood and his home world. In addition, the upcoming Disney+ series will demonstrate the growth of Cassian as a character who has turned from a nihilistic, cynical and traumatized person into a person who is ready to sacrifice himself for the sake of Rebellion.

Senator Mon Mothma’s time in the Imperial Senate will also be examined, including the fact that she risked her life to organize and provide resources for an Uprising right under the Empire’s nose. Her conflict with So Guerrera can also be examined in more detail, which was first seen in Star Wars: Rebels. Guerrera’s reckless tactics caused discord between the two rebel leaders: Guerrera considered Senator Mon Mothma indecisive and weak, and Mon Mothma considered Guerrera a war criminal and a terrorist.

Why Cassian Andor had to Die in Rogue One

In the original version of the “Rogue One” script, Cassian Andor and Jean Erso (Felicity Jones) were supposed to survive. The rebel ship would have picked them up, and the transfer of the Death Star plans would have taken place at a later time. This ending was changed so that the entire Rogue One team would die on Scarif, sacrificing themselves so that the Death Star’s plans would fall into the hands of the rebels.