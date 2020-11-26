Who is responsible for making sure it has the best details?

The Crown featured on screen from costumes to conversations to on-screen fishing techniques (actually), there is not one aspect of the series that is not under scrutiny from their protocol consultant due to his being so conscientious.

“I felt it was my job to try to minimize the opportunities for people to find something to criticize,” says Major David Rankin-Hunt of his work.

After working in the royal house at St. James’s Palace for about 33 years, The Crown team approached Rankin-Hunt with his knowledge of the royal family to the series.

Speaking on the show’s official podcast, he admits that he assumed the role would primarily involve making script suggestions and occasionally visiting the set. So, he lives on set 70 percent of the time, advising the cast and crew on everything from greetings to posture to pocket flaps.

“The best part, of course, was meeting all the people,” says the Major, offering special praise to actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman for their portrayal of Queen Elizabeth.

On the other hand, Rankin-Hunt admits that the most challenging part of his advisory role is the level of attention required when filming a scene, so no detail is missed. Likewise, Rankin-Hunt confessed that his efforts are not made with the average viewer in mind.

“The man in the street wouldn’t necessarily know, but since many of my former colleagues watch The Crown, they would pick up on those things.”

In remarks last year, cast members praised Major Rankin-Hunt for his expertise and guidance.

Erin Doherty, who plays Princess Anne in seasons 3 and 4, said the Major “doesn’t miss a thing” during filming.

“Sometimes it’s just a little advice on how you hold hands. He has eagle eyes” confessed the actress.



