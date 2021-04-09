Prince Philip, a respected member of the royal family, known as the wife of Queen Elizabeth II of England, passed away. So who is Prince Philip? How old is he, why did he die? | The life of Prince Philip, wife of Queen Elizabeth II …

WHO IS PRINCE PHILIP?

Philip Mountbatten, born on June 10, 1921, died at the age of 99, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen of the United Kingdom II. Known as Elizabeth’s wife, she was given the title of Prince of Greece and Denmark at her birth. His coat of arms still includes the Greek flag and the Danish Royal Flag. At the time of his birth, Greek and Danish royal families were under state authority, but Greece was expelled from Greece along with his family when he was younger after the revolution. She was educated in Scottish and German schools by German Jewish educators. At the age of 18, he joined the Royal Navy of England. Prince Philip was educated at the Gordonstoun school in Scotland. Although he was one of the families who were on the opposite side in World War II, he served during these years and fought on the opposite side with the legal struggle of two German brothers. He was promoted to lieutenant on July 16, 1942. In October of the same year, at the age of 21, he became a lieutenant on the ship HMS Wallace, one of the youngest lieutenants of the Royal Navy.

LIFE OF ELIZABETH’S WIFE PRINCE PHILIP

During the invasion of Sicily, in July 1943, as the second in command of the ship HMS Wallace, rescued his ship in a night bomber attack. In 1944, the 27th Destroyer Flotilla was transferred to the new destroyer HMS Whelp, which was in service with the British Pacific fleet. He was found in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese handover agreement was signed. In January 1946, Philip returned to the UK by whelp and worked as a lecturer at the HMS Royal Arthur, Corsham, Wiltshire Petty Officers School. After that it became known as “Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten”. In the same year, Princess Elizabeth married Alexandra Mary, thus the heir to the British throne. On the day of their marriage, she was given the style of His Royal Highness. Queen II. King of the United Kingdom of the period VI, Elizabeth’s father. Appointed by George as Duke of Edinburgh, that is, Duke of Edinburgh. Philip ended his naval career as consort with Elizabeth, renouncing his royal titles, and in 1957 his wife, Queen II. He was appointed Prince of Britain by Elizabeth. Philip became the UK’s longest-serving Monarch Spouse. He was the chancellor of Cambridge and Edinburgh Universities for a long time.

HOW OLD PRINCE PHILIP DID?

Queen Elizabeth II announced with 'deep sorrow' that her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Prince Philip, who stayed in the hospital for 28 nights, could not survive anymore after his infection and heart surgery.