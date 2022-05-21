Who is Neil Master from Hallmark Channel? 5 Things to Know about the “Time Gap” Star

Man of the hour! Niall Matter has been admiring Hallmark Channel fans since 2016, having directed more than 20 films for the network, but he was hardly an actor.

Before bursting into Hollywood in 2007, Matter was involved in a life-threatening accident at the age of 25 when an oil rig overturned on him, resulting in a lower body injury. The 90210 graduate had to learn to walk again, and also decided to reconsider his career aspirations during recovery.

“When you have that much time to think about it, you realize how short life can be,” Matter told ET Canada in February 2015. “And you can also spend your time doing what you like.”

The path of the star of the movie “Never Kiss a man in a Christmas sweater” was greatly facilitated thanks to his secret weapon: photographic memory.

“I was blessed with it,” he joked at the time. “You ask me which of my lines was last week, and I can’t answer you! It’s short-term. It’s a very, very short time, but it works for a show like [Remedy 2015].”

Having achieved success in the TV show, in 2016 he moved to the Hallmark channel, starring in the same year in the films “Stop the Wedding” and “In search of Santa Claus”. The actor established himself as a staple on the network when he reprised his festive role of Ian Mcandrick in two sequels of “In Search of Santa Claus”: “Attracting Santa Claus” in 2017 and “Marrying Santa Claus” in 2018.

The actor became even more famous in the Hallmark family after he began playing Candice Cameron Bure’s love interest in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise in 2018. franchise.

Over the years, the star of “Christmas in Dollywood” has managed to keep viewers on their toes thanks to his diverse characters on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. The “Time Gap” of 2022, which premieres this month, is the latest example of how much Chameleon Matter is present on the screen.

In the drama, he portrays Rip Van Winkle Jr., who falls in love with organic farmer Sarah Majors (Torrey DeVitto) after being transported from 1787 to the present day.

“It’s really a character—based performance, so I enjoyed it,” Matter told Media Village on Friday, May 20. because it’s a great thing and a great way to make a living, but it’s really fun to sink my teeth into a character and do it for the company I love working for!”

The premiere of “Time Gap” will take place on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel on Sunday, May 22, at 21:00 Korean time. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Matter:

1. Where is he from?

Matter was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and holds dual citizenship in both Canada and the United States.

2. What did he do before acting?

The star of the TV series “The Country with the Heart” is an oil rigging in the third generation. After getting injured at work and eight years working on an oil rig in Alberta, Canada, he changed his profession and started acting.

3. Is he married?

Matter married Sarah Bradley in July 2016 in Hawaii. The couple has two children: a daughter and a son born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

4. Where have you seen him before?

Hallmark fans may know Matter from his work in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries film franchise, but he has been working in the film industry since 2007. Matter also starred in the films “The Guardian” and “Predator”.

5. Which sports team is he obsessed with?

The “When the Heart Calls” alum can’t get enough of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. He often shares messages of support and photos from hockey games via Twitter.