Who Is Morbius? The Famous Spiderman Villain Is Presented In The New Trailer Of His Movie

Morbius: Jared Leto introduces the legendary Marvel vampire character in a new trailer, who will be brought to life on the big screen on January 28, 2022. The coronavirus plunged Morbius’s film into an endless succession of delays, but now that Marvel and Sony Pictures have managed to accommodate it in its calendar (it will be released on January 28, 2022), Jared Leto wanted to refresh our memories and remind us who It is this iconic Spiderman villain that he will play on the big screen. He has done so through a new trailer titled “Who is Morbius?” in which he describes the character as “bright, strong, and with some unique powers beyond his control.” Leto assures that he has been a “very intense physically” role and is even excited about Morbius’ future (in the UCM?). “It will be interesting to see where we go from here. The movie opens up a world of possibilities.”

Who is Morbius?

Unknown to the general public, Morbius is one of the most charismatic enemies in the entire Spiderman universe and had his first appearance in the Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 101 of 1971. Since then, Michael Morbius has become a recurring name in the adventures of our beloved wall-crawler, where little by little we learned about its tragic history. Because Morbius is actually a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist who tried to cure himself of a strange disease using bats and who, due to a mistake, ended up becoming a kind of vampire with a lust for blood, an aversion to light and superhuman powers (like a gargantuan strength, regeneration and the ability to fly). We will see what approach its director, Daniel Espinosa, gives in the film, because in the comics he has come to have a fascinating redemption arc with series in which he even managed to heal and began to do good, in contrast to others in which he lost sanity and became a terrifying creature.

We are also waiting to see what role Morbius plays in the Spiderverse and how he relates to films of it such as Venom 2: There will be Carnage or the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home and its multiverse. Of course, in these first trailers it will not be for lack of winks …