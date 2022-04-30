Who is Lizzie’s alleged boyfriend Mike Wright? 5 things to know about the comic

Has she found her soulmate? Lizzo revealed that she had been in a relationship for a while, and fans think her mystery man is comedian Mike Wright.

“If you have the right person, no, not at all. [Fame] is not even a factor,” the “Good As Hell” singer said during an April 18 appearance on SiriusXM Radio Andy, confirming her relationship status with host Andy Cohen without naming her boyfriend. “It has to be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does.”

Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson). She was first linked to her beau in March 2021, when the couple was photographed hugging and kissing on the balcony of a Malibu mansion. Although she stated that she was “not married” via Instagram shortly after being spotted on the PDA, the duo were photographed having dinner in Los Angeles in August 2021 and again two months later.

In February, the “Truth Hurts” singer was spotted on another date, although her fiance tried to hide his face by wearing a heart-shaped ski mask. A month later, Lizzo showed fans her romance by sharing a clip of her laughing and kissing a man who sits mostly behind the scenes. “Happyyyyyyyyyyyy,” she wrote on Instagram.

When the “About Damn Time” singer debuted as the host of “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month, she was supported by a special guest. — You got it, didn’t you? She asked the head of Bravo on his radio show, confirming that her boyfriend was behind the scenes of the recording.

During her SNL monologue, the Watch Out For the Big Grrls star joked about the wild rumors that fans were spreading about her personal life. “They think I’m collecting One Direction members like Infinity Stones,” she joked about rumors that she’s “dating every little white boy in Hollywood.”

Lizzo continued: “I even heard rumors that I was pregnant by Chris Evans. …It could have [started] with TikTok, where I said: “I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.” Yes, it’s called manifestation.”

The “Juice” singer has been openly talking about love and dating for a long time, telling The Sunday Times in March 2020 that grief changed her outlook on what she wanted from life. “It’s different now,” she said at the time. “For example, my relationship with my family, I’m working on it. I’m opening up to friendship. I open up to the idea of children, which is important to me, because my albums are my children.”

Keep scrolling to find out more about Lizzo’s alleged boyfriend:

1. He has been associated with Lizzo since 2021

Rumors that Wright was dating the rapper first began circulating in March 2021, when they were spotted in Malibu. According to The Sun, Lizzo even did her best to fix his hair while they enjoyed a beach break.

2. They have known each other since 2016

Lizzo and Wright have been in each other’s lives for years, having previously worked together as co-hosts and stars of the MTV series Wonderland, which debuted in 2016. “Wonderland, which will be recorded at Imperial Arts Studio in downtown Los Angeles, will provide three artists with a platform for self-expression and give them the opportunity to communicate with their fans,” the show’s description on the network says. In Wonderland, the couple interviewed and hosted performances by such stars as the late Mac Miller, Blink-182 and Kelani.

3. He’s an actor

In addition to being a TV presenter, Wright is also an actor who has played small roles in shows such as Breaking and Entering and How to Become an Adult. In 2018, he starred in the family drama Doubting Thomas and worked on the 2019 short film Tell Me What You Know about Cyrus.

4. He performed on Comedy Central

Wright is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian. He has performed on Comedy Central and on TV shows such as Adam Devine’s House Party. “There is no better feeling than to smile in a sea of thousands of people and see that they all smile back at you,” he told VoyageLA in August 2020.

5. He works on innovative ideas

After graduating from art school, Wright began working as a designer at EMLE, a luxury clothing brand from Detroit. He also founded his own design and innovation company ümi, which “aims to improve the quality of people’s lives through products and experiences.” Wright often shares his concept art and projects via Instagram. “My mom always told me, ‘Make your life more than just long.’ I really took it to heart,” he told VoyageLA. “Yumi is the union of all the brightest minds and the formation of material solutions to the problems faced by humanity.”