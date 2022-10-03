Who is Jason Bateman married to? How many children does he have? Meet the family of the “Ozark” actor

Having entered the acting industry with “Little House on the Prairie,” Jason Bateman now has more than three decades of phenomenal acting. Best known for the Netflix crime series “Ozark“, the actor has all the prestigious awards in his piggy bank: the Golden Globe Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Emmy Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award and the Sputnik Award. He’s just one role away from winning an Academy Award. In addition to praise, the Ozark actor is also popular due to his charming personality. Earning his way from the bottom, Jason Bateman had a hard time. But he had a wonderful wife who supported him all the time, and now two beautiful daughters.

Meet the family who supported Jason Bateman

Receiving the SAG Award in 2019, the actor thanked his wife and daughters. “Without you, none of this would have been pleasant and probably would have been impossible. I love you more than I say,” Bateman said in his acceptance speech. He met his current wife Amanda Anka when they were teenagers.

They remained friends for ten years before eventually starting dating in 1998, and later married in 2001 in Malibu. His wife has been seen stunningly on many red carpets. Her family’s involvement in show business and her time as an actress may be the main reason she exudes confidence and lightness on red carpets. Amanda Anka is the daughter of the famous 1950 singer Paul Anka, whose song “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” recently went viral on TikTok.

Jason Bateman’s wife, along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, produced the “Morning Show” on Apple TV+. In addition, she also played small roles in the films Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Renegade and Beverly Hills. Anka called Bateman a generous and sensitive person, but not fragile. The eldest is Francesca Nora, and the youngest is Maple Sylvia.

Francesca Nora was born in 2006 in Los Angeles, and Maple Sylvie was born six years later, in February 2012. After more than two decades of successful marriage, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka are still as strong as ever. The actor connects their friendship with their successful marriage. Watch the performance that won Jason Bateman the Golden Globe Award on Netflix.

Did you know that Jason Bateman’s wife was also in show business? Let us know in the comments below.