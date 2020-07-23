Who is Demi Lovato’s fiancé?

The singer and Max Ehrich got engaged and announced it on their social networks.

Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich recently announced that they are committed to a beautiful photo shoot that caused surprise and tenderness in the fans. However, many still wonder who is the young man who stole the singer’s heart.

The native of New Jersey is 29 years old and is dedicated like her fiancée to the artistic medium. He is an actor, dancer and singer , he also participated in several youth productions such as iCarly , Shake it up and The pregnancy pact , the latter was a film for which he was nominated for Best Performance for TV or Mini Series at the Young Artist Awards in 2011 He has been nominated on more than one occasion at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

As UsWeekly reported , Demi and Ehrich began dating in late March, months after the singer ended her relationship with Austin Wilson . They were exchanging messages on Instagram until they decided to meet in person and were caught walking in Los Angeles . Very flirty comments were left on Instagram in her posts, which was enough for fans to confirm their romance.

On the other hand, some fans noticed that Ehrich in the past had a crush on Selena Gómez , because a capture of one of his tweets would betray him. Many believe that it is a tweet that does not matter much. The actor has been related to model Sommer Ray and actress Veronica Dunne.

The truth is that both look very happy and it seems that they will have a good marriage.



