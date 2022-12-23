Who Is Chris Olsen? The Social Media Star Went Viral in TikTok

Chris Olsen is an influential person with a large number of fans on TikTok, who became even brighter after attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony and boasts several famous friends. That’s all we know about him.

Chris Olsen is a social media star who was named the sexiest TikTok man in 2020 by People magazine.

He boasts 7.3 million subscribers on the viral video platform, and his downloads often garner millions of views each, often showing his daily life with his family.

The influencer is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and, in particular, was in a long-term relationship with fellow influencer Ian Paget before the couple broke up earlier this year.

How old is Chris Olsen?

Olsen is 25 years old, and he definitely does not look older than 30 — so when curious fans stumbled upon information on Wikipedia, which claimed that at the end of 2021 he was 70 years old, they experienced some understandable shock and confusion.

No, Olsen didn’t discover the Fountain of Youth; instead, it seems that the Wikipedia editor confused TikToker with a child actor from the 70s.

Olsen addressed the confusion on social media with a humorous TikTok. The situation led to the fact that his number of subscribers soared even higher, and it became a funny moment that some fans still look back at with love.

Chris Olsen’s birthday with Meghan Trainor

On December 22, Chris hit the headlines again after celebrating his birthday with Meghan Trainor and Joshua Bassett (also born in December 2022) went viral on TikTok.

The trio celebrated in style by going shopping at Target from all places. There was also a viral TikTok where Trainor’s son called Chris’ name.

https://www.tiktok.com/@chris/video/7179750536382598446?referer_url=www.dexerto.com%2Fentertainment%2Fwho-is-chris-olsen-tiktok-star-goes-viral-after-attending-2022-oscars-1793279%2F&refer=embed&embed_source=121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_blank&referer_video_id=7179750536382598446

Chris Olsen at the Oscars 2022 ceremony in a red tuxedo

Olsen attended the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, posting several videos in which he was dressed in a bright red suit (an unintentional double of Simu Liu’s stunning image at the Oscars).

After being told he couldn’t bring coffee to the red carpet, Olsen expressed emotional gratitude to his fans on Instagram after attending a star-studded event where Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face during the awards ceremony.

Ian Paget congratulates Chris Olsen on attending the Oscars

Ex-boyfriend Ian Paget was also present at the Oscars.

Paget praised Olsen on Instagram, saying how proud he is of his ex-partner and that they both were able to “cross another dream off the list” despite the amazing events that happened that evening.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like such a drama happened to Olsen while he was walking the red carpet (and his red tuxedo didn’t suffer from his daring experiment with coffee).