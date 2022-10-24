Who Is Charlie D’Amelio? Everything You Need to Know About The Biggest Star of Tik Tok

Charlie D’Amelio is one of the biggest stars of TikTok, she has tens of millions of subscribers in the app. Here’s everything you need to know about the star, from how she started using social media to who she’s dating right now.

Over the past few years, the TikTok video platform has launched the careers of countless influencers in various categories, and many of them are gaining new subscribers at an incredible rate when people encounter them on their “For You” page.

18-year-old Charlie D’Amelio uploaded her first video in 2019, after which she began her ascent to the very top of TikTok, and after a long stay in the top of the most popular creators on the platform, she is still gaining strength. in second place after Xabi Lame.

Since she became famous, the young dancer has done a lot of different things — that’s all you need to know about the star.

When did Charlie D’Amelio launch TikTok?

Charlie D’Amelio’s first-ever TikTok was published on May 30, 2019, and she uploaded several clips of her dancing and lip-syncing to viral sounds to the app. As any TikTok user knows, this is the bread and butter of the platform, but Charlie was able to stand out from the crowd.

Her constancy and dancing abilities have made her incredibly popular on the app. It is noteworthy that in just the first week of the account’s existence, Charlie gained 5 million subscribers.

The timing couldn’t have been better either. TikTok used to be an ugly brainchild of social media apps that was mocked on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. But, thanks in part to rising stars like Charlie herself, it soon became the case, and she was right in the vanguard.

How did Charlie D’Amelio become so popular?

TikTok expert Alessandro Bogiari says that Charlie “became the image of the perfect TikTok dancing girl,” and part of the reason she became so popular was because no one could understand it.

“It was trending because everyone was commenting: “I don’t understand the hype,” Bogyari said. “Then they went from [watching] her video to making fun of themselves, saying, ‘Now I get it.'”

This also applies to the TikTok algorithm, in which publishing content daily or even several times a day ensures that your channel remains relevant.

How old is Charlie D’Amelio?

Charlie D’Amelio is now 18 years old, and her birthday falls on May 1, 2004. In 2023, she will be 19 years old.

How tall is Charlie D’Amelio?

Charlie D’Amelio is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimeters tall.

In a video with Molly Burke more than a year ago, Charlie revealed that her height is 5 feet 3 inches, however, it is unclear whether this figure has changed since this video was uploaded.

What is Charlie D’Amelio’s net worth?

An accurate assessment of a celebrity’s condition is an almost impossible task, but according to celebrynetworth.com , Charlie’s fortune is about $20 million. Although this is only an estimate.

Influencer Marketing Hub also named Charlie one of the highest paid influencers of 2021 with an estimated annual revenue of $17.5 million.

D’Amelio’s younger sister has so many different sources of income, from her Social Tourist line to brand deals like her collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts, so it’s almost impossible to get an exact figure of how much she earns.

Who is Charlie D’Amelio’s sister?

As fans know, Charlie is not the only social media star in the D’Amelio family. Dixie’s older sister also started a career on TikTok after her sister became popular on the platform and now has over 50 million subscribers.

Her parents, Mark and Heidi, were also in the spotlight. They participated in the Hulu reality show “The D’Amelio Show,” which gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of their crazy lives and even got a second season.

Who’s Charlie D’Amelio’s boyfriend?

Charlie is currently dating Landon Barker, Travis Barker’s son. The couple were first spotted together in June 2022, and in July they became public when Charlie uploaded their kissing image to her Instagram story.

As of October 2022, the couple is still strong and fans love this couple together.

In 2019, Charlie dated another TikTok star Chase Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy, but the couple broke off the relationship in April 2020, explaining to fans that they were still “close friends”, but that the breakup was “better for both of us.”

Chase is a former friend of Landon’s, and fans believe that Chase called Charlie in his song “All I Hate About You”, calling her a “sidekick”.

Is Charlie D’Amelio in a movie?

In February 2022, Charlie teased fans on Instagram with an image of a script with her name on it, and shortly after it was announced that she would play the lead role of Mira in the supernatural thriller “Home School” directed by F. Javier. Gutierrez

Fans are excited to see how the project will end, and it may even be the beginning of Charlie’s acting career if she succeeds.

Charlie D’Amelio has a clothing line?

Charlie and her older sister Dixie have teamed up with the Hollister clothing company to create their own fashion line called Social Tourist.

The first issue took place on May 20, 2021, and since then they have released several new releases of the clothing line, which has become a huge hit among fans.

What state does Charlie D’Amelio live in?

Charlie was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, but she and her family moved to Los Angeles in 2020 after Charlie and Dixie’s incredible success on TikTok. In March 2022, Charlie revealed that she had actually moved out of her parents’ house, but hadn’t gone far, saying she had only moved “for two minutes.”

She now lives with her older sister Dixie.

Charlie has more than 140 million subscribers on TikTok alone, and Charlie is still one of the most popular authors on the entire platform, and it looks like she will become more popular over the months.