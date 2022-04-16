Who is Catherine Padgett? 5 Things to Know About the Fitness Model Spotted with Alex Rodriguez

Fitness friends. Almost a year after Alex Rodriguez broke up with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez, he was spotted with Catherine Padgett.

The former New York Yankees athlete, 46, was photographed driving his red Porsche convertible in MIAMI with 25-year-old Padgett on Tuesday, April 12, in images obtained by E! News. They attended the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Wednesday, April 13, and were spotted during practice in Miami on Thursday, April 14, in photos published by the New York Post.

Their recent outing wasn’t the first time the couple had been seen together.

The couple’s relationship continues to cause rumors after the co-founder of VCP Ventures said that one of her Instagram photos taken earlier this month, the authorship of the photo.

“Happy Opening Day,” Padgett signed the picture on April 7 at Oakland Coliseum. Rodriguez replied, ” 👏 “.

While the fitness model appeared solo in a social media upload, one of her followers asked Rodriguez if this shot was the result of his photography skills. He answered briefly, “Yes.”

Neither the retired athlete, who shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Skertis, nor Padgett discussed the status of their relationship anymore. Rodriguez, for his part, has been single since breaking up with 52-year-old Lopez (they dated for almost two years until he asked the question in 2019).

“We realized that it was better for us to be friends, and we hope that it will remain that way,” the sports broadcaster and the “Marry Me” star said in a joint statement to Today in April 2021 after their breakup. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our common affairs and projects. We wish all the best to each other and to each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who sent kind words and support.”

Since then, the “On My Way” singer has broken up with her past love Ben Affleck, with whom she reunited in May 2021. Earlier this month, the couple got engaged to a giant green diamond. Rodriguez, for his part, reacted subtly to the news of the offer on April 10.

“It’s a great time for sports,” TV host Michael Kay said during the Sunday Night baseball show on ESPN 2, sitting next to the father of two. “You have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to begin, baseball is in full swing, people are busy. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

Rodriguez chimed in: “Happiness and world peace is what we are looking for.”

Scroll down to meet Padgett, Rodriguez’s new buddy:

“I’m really so happy to have had the opportunity to compete and for the support of so many wonderful people who have allowed me to have this experience,” she wrote on Instagram in July 2021 about her competitive experience. “Competitions have been my goal for many years, and I never believed it was possible for me until now. To get here, no sacrifices were made, only big investments that I had to make in myself and in my future.”

2. She is originally from Texas

Padgett is a Dallas native.

3. She studied to be a nutritionist

After graduating from St. Thomas University in 2019, the bodybuilder got a job as director of nutrition at Doyle Sports Performance.

4. She is a sports fan

The nutritionist was thrilled with her attendance at several baseball and basketball games earlier this year.

5. She used to play football

During college, she played for the women’s soccer team.