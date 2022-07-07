Who is Ben at the end of the third season of Umbrella Academy?

Attention! Contains SPOILERS for the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

There is speculation that Ben, shown on the train in the middle of the credits of the third season of Umbrella Academy, may be a version of the original Ben. However, as showrunner Steve Blackman confirmed in an interview with TV Guide, the truth is a little more complicated. While the prospect of two Bens sharing a timeline certainly seemed interesting, viewers now know that at least one Ben is alive and well.

In the third season of Umbrella Academy, the gang prevented another apocalyptic event in the form of Kugelblitz. In the season finale, the band found themselves in yet another alternate timeline, this time without their abilities. Then the group split up and went their separate ways to explore this new world. Allison and Reginald seem to be thriving, while the remaining Umbrella/Sparrow Hargreeves collective remains confused. The deal between them, made before the battle at the Oblivion Hotel, allowed them to reunite with their loved ones after the reboot of the universe. Much is still unknown about the details of this new time, but it may be that Reginald stole the powers of the Umbrella.

There were theories that the Ben seen on the train was either Umbrella’s Ben brought back to life, or a completely new version. However, showrunner Steve Blackman’s confirmation that it was actually Sparrow Ben leaves more questions than answers. It is known that Sparrow Ben wanted nothing more than to please his father, which could explain why he is on a train in South Korea. The view of Reginald Hargreaves reunited with Abigail, with a view of the city, showed that his name is now very influential thanks to his name in nearby high-rise buildings. Perhaps Reginald has a worldwide influence, and Ben is somehow involved in this. In any case, the fact that Ben Sparrow was on the train changes the game ahead of the potential 4th season of Umbrella Academy.

Why did Allison keep Ben Sparrow after rebooting the Universe

Resetting the timeline could be a great opportunity to bring back Ben Umbrella and get rid of the Sparrows completely. When the group was taken to the Obsidian Park, Sloan was noticeably absent. She probably would have been there, given that Luther was reborn. It is quite possible that Sparrow Ben was left behind, since the original Ben was already dead. Steve Blackman also reported that Reginald had not finished programming the universe, so Allison’s premature intervention could have some adverse consequences. Part of Reginald’s deal may still be unresolved, and he may try to fix it next season.

Since the Hargreaves children don’t have their own abilities, and none of the other Sparrows have returned, there may not be their counterparts in this timeline. Without having to overcome the guardians at the Oblivion Hotel, Reginald probably never interfered to cause their birth in this timeline. His parting gift to his children may deprive them of strength, the source of most of the traumas they have endured so far. Time will tell if their lack of abilities was really a gift.

Unfortunately, viewers will not return the original Ben yet. The mid-credits scene was a nice twist. Interestingly, Ben was on the train where he was born, completing the 3rd season of Umbrella Academy full circle. After such an ambiguous finale, the expectation for the next season of the show will be high.