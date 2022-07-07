Who invented Chris Evans’ Viral Grey Man Mustache? Rousseau reveals the origin

In the past, we have seen Chris Evans clean-shaven, with a goatee and a full beard in various films, but for the upcoming thriller “Gray Man” the actor has a noticeably different kind of facial hair. Playing the sociopath Lloyd in a film about traveling the world, he has a classic villain image: a mustache. This is undoubtedly an outstanding feature of the character’s aesthetic, and according to Anthony and Joe Russo, it was Evans’ call to implement it as part of Lloyd’s image.

Last month, I interviewed the brothers and sisters directors at the AGBO Productions office in downtown Los Angeles, and during a pleasant long conversation about their work on “Gray Man”, we spent a lot of time talking about Chris Evans’ performers. I felt obligated to ask Rousseau about the mustache, given that it’s not the most common style choice in the 21st century, and Anthony Rousseau explained not only that it was Evans’ call to wear this facial hair, but also that it was grown to fit the special aesthetic that the actor and the filmmakers we tried to create with a character:

It’s his call. I mean, that was also part of it… we had a look that we presented to him based on some of these extremist groups, and he said, “Let’s go all nine yards on this, and let’s make the character as kind of reflective of that as possible.”

In “The Grey Man,” Lloyd, played by Chris Evans, is what one might call an acting lunatic who was assigned by the CIA to organize the search for a court nobleman, also known as Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), a mercenary from secret operations who took possession of the evidence. this is a sincere threat to many people.

Playing a crazy killer, Chris Evans got a chance to really open up in this role and have fun with meanness – especially because he spent the last ten—plus years playing Captain America (the pinnacle of moral honesty). Joe Russo explained how it happened that the filmmakers reunited with the actor after “Avengers: Finale”, noting that Evans told them about the desire to expand and play a variety of roles after his stay at Marvel:

He loved [Lloyd]. We talked to him at the end of the “Finale” about what he was going to do next. And he said, look, I’m so comfortable. I’m so lucky and lucky to be at that stage of my career that I just want to take risks moving forward.” So when we were working on this character, we thought: “Who are we going to play a complete sociopath? Just like the scenery, the chewing villain. And we thought about Evans.

Continuing, Joe Russo added that Lloyd (as strange as it may sound) is a little closer to Chris Evans in character than Captain America — not when it comes to being out of his mind, but simply in terms of energy and flash. As soon as the idea of Evans playing this role came up, the filmmakers wanted to take advantage of it. Joe Russo said,

If you know Chris, he doesn’t look like Captain America at all. He is very charismatic, he has a lot of energy, he is very funny, and Cap is very reserved and quiet. And so we thought, “Well, let’s capture this side of Chris, his more theatrical aspect.” Because Lloyd is a very effective character. He’s deliberately ostentatious. He’s an agent of chaos. He wants people to notice when he enters a room. He dresses flashy, and he has to emulate the toxic male extremism that currently inhabits the country.

Chris Evans’ Lloyd is as far from Captain America on the moral spectrum as it is possible to be, and although he has never twisted a mustache in “Gray Man”, it is one hundred percent energy that the character gives off, which makes the accessory above the upper lip very attractive. suitable

Based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney, “The Grey Man” has an outrageously talented cast, including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Reggie-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Ana de Armas, and it’s coming very soon. The film will be released in a limited edition in theaters starting on July 15, and after that you should definitely subscribe to Netflix, because from July 22, a global action feature will appear on the network.

Learn more about “The Grey Man” from our quick guide and check out our Netflix movie release schedule for 2022 to find out about other movies coming to the streaming service in the coming months.