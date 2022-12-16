“Who I had sex with” — Megan T. Stud Called “Influential Men” of The Music Industry During Emotional Testimony Against Tori Lanez

Tori Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was accused of the alleged murder of Megan T. Stallion. The charges relate to a party held in the Hollywood Hills on the night of July 12, 2020. The incident instantly made headlines when the rapper reported that the rapper-singer, who sold multiplatinum, shot her in the leg. The American rapper had to undergo an emergency operation to extract bullet fragments. While the vocalist of Chixtape 5 was arrested for carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a car.

It’s been two years since the incident happened, and a lot has happened between the two. Since Lanez was defending himself against the accusation that Meg stepped on broken glass and he didn’t shoot her. However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney officially charged the 30-year-old musician. Now, having broken his silence on the fallout from the entire firearms incident, Stallion called on influential industry people during his testimony against Lanez.

Megan T Stallion Accuses People of Ignoring Her Traumatic Condition

The trial in the case of the attack on Megan-Lanez began on December 12, when the 27-year-old rapper testified that Tori Lanez shot her. Recalling the night of the incident, the Grammy winner said how she feared for her life. She said she had never felt more trivial as no one cared for her while she was bleeding that night.

Moreover, in her testimony, she told about the consequences and mental traumas she faced because of someone else’s actions. She directly accused representatives of the music industry that they sided with the singer of Canadian origin.

“Not a day goes by that I am not called a liar. It’s all about who I had sex with, not who shot me, and I don’t know why,” the Savage singer explained.

According to her, she was at the peak of her career when this incident tarnished her image. She mentioned that she even collaborated with the famous singer Beyonce, who can now see her in a different light when she finds out about the trial. Megan Te Stud believes that all her hard work and achievements are overshadowed by this thing.

The Billboard star burst into tears during her testimony, as people portray her as a villain, and no one supports her. On the other hand, Tori Lanez gained a lot of popularity after an assault case was initiated. What do you think? Has public opinion had a bad effect on the image of Megan Ti Stallion? Tell us your opinion in the comments section and stay tuned.