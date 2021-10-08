Who Has A Better Battery, iPhone 13 Pro Max Or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Some people look at the camera; there are those who opt for the screen; others because of the design or the amount of RAM. And there are those who choose a new smartphone for its autonomy. Because the problem with current mobiles is that they can do everything, but always with the limit of their batteries – there is no other: power runs out, fun runs out.

And if you are going to change your mobile and you are facing two of the flagships of this 2021, this video may help you decide.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

One of the points that Apple affected when presenting its iPhone 13 in September was precisely its autonomy, arguing that the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max have the longest battery life seen in an Apple mobile. Now the latter has been put to the test against Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra in a video-comparison made by the PhoneBuff channel, which has 1.6 million followers

The results? That the iPhone 13 has not only beaten the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but has proven to be the longest-lasting smartphone ever tested by PhoneBuff. At the iPhone 13 event, Apple said the 13 and 13 Pro Max offer 2.5 hours more battery life than the 12 and 12 Pro Max. And notably, for the 13 Pro Max, that’s with the addition of the 120Hz ProMotion display.

Although the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.8-inch screen (and a higher touch resolution) compared to the 13 Pro Max, it is impressive what Apple has been able to achieve, as it boasts a 4,352 battery. mAh compared to the 5,000 mAh capacity of the S21.