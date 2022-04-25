Who from BTS has piercings and how many of them?

Piercing is part of the image of many K-Pop idols, and some BTS members have used it since the beginning of their career, however, this is not what all these artists like, who has piercings and who does not?

When we think about piercings, these accessories are often associated with a rough appearance or a bad guy atmosphere, but artists from the world of K-Pop have shown us that piercings can complement different styles.

In fact, there are many South Korean singers who use this accessory every day or accompany their comeback concepts, regardless of the mood their song is trying to convey. BTS members are no exception to this fashion trend.

Several idols have worn piercings since their debut, but there are also those who have decided not to do any piercings. It’s all a matter of taste, and they have complete freedom to choose which accessories they want to wear or not, but today we will tell you which of the Bangtan Sonyeondan participants decided to wear piercings.

BTS MEMBERS WHO HAVE PIERCINGS, WHICH ONE OF THEM DOESN’T WANT IT?

Of the seven BTS members, six have piercings. Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Sugi and V have piercings somewhere on their bodies, while J-Hope is the only one who doesn’t have one, but he also said he has no plans to do so.

Jimin, Vi and Sugi have 5 piercings on two ears, and RM and Jin have two piercings.

WHO IS THE BTS MEMBER WHO HAS MORE PIERCINGS?

Jungkook is the BTS member who has the most piercings, as of 2017 it was reported that he has eight, including three in the lower part of each ear and two in the Helix style. However, the number has changed since then.

Then we saw him get an eyebrow piercing and another lip, but as soon as new ones appear, the others go away because it’s been a while since we’ve seen him with any of his Helix piercings, and recently he also admitted that he won’t use an eyebrow alone anymore.

If you want to know more about this topic, here we will tell you what Jung Jungkook explained when he admitted that we will not see him with eyebrow piercings anymore.