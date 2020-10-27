WHO: Europe, New Central Base for COVID-19

According to statements made by the World Health Organization, Europe has hosted almost half of the COVID-19 cases announced last week and has become the epicenter of the epidemic.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr., who held a meeting with WHO epidemic experts over video conference at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made critical statements about the current state of the epidemic after the meeting.

According to the information provided by Ghebreyesus, the last week of the COVID-19 outbreak was the period when the most cases were reported worldwide. Stating that there is an increase in the number of cases and the number of hospitalized people in many countries in the northern hemisphere, Ghebreyesus stated that intensive care units are especially concentrated in Europe and North America.

“Nobody wants more so-called quarantine (curfew). But if we want to avoid this, we must all do our part. ” Using his statements, Ghebreyesus stated that all people have to make sacrifices to end the epidemic.

Stating that 46 percent of the COVID-19 cases announced last week and one third of the deaths from COVID-19 were from Europe, WHO Emergency Program Director Mike Ryan said, “Therefore, there is no doubt that the European region is now the epicenter of the disease. ” he said and continued his explanations as follows:

“We have to prevent this virus and then stay ahead of the virus. Sometimes in a race, you can use certain tactics at a specific time, but we are now far behind this virus in Europe. Therefore, we must step up the fight seriously in order to prevent the virus. ”

Ryan stated that more comprehensive measures should be taken in order to control the epidemic, and that there may be restrictions on freedom of movement and re-adoption of “stay at home”. “We are still hopeful that countries will not have to enter these so-called national quarantines,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO COVID-19 combat team. He spoke in the form.



