“Who do you think you are?” Reboot in Limbo on NBC after One Season

EXCLUSIVE: “Who Do You Think You Are?”, a rebooted genealogy documentary series, is the latest unscripted series to find itself in limbo.

Deadline understands that the network has suspended the show, which returned in July nearly 10 years after it first aired on NBC, with no current plans for a second season. The final decision is expected to be made in early 2023.

The show was created by executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bukatinsky.

This follows a growing trend in unscripted television where shows are not officially canceled, but rather shelved with no plans to return. Unlike scripted shows, which require cast options, many networks no longer feel the need to immediately completely cancel series without a script, as they could potentially bring them back on line, as Fox did with the dance format So You Think You Can Dance, which returned after three years off the air.

Who do you think you are? Joins NBC series such as “Making a Success” by Amy Poehler, “Family Game” by Kristen Bell! and AGT: Extreme on the bench.

Similarly, ABC has parked shows like “Supermarket Sweep” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” while Fox has shows like “Masked Dancer,” “Talent Game,” “Mental Samurai” and “Alter Ego.”

Who do you think you are? It was originally ordered in the spring of 2019 by the previous administration of the network’s reality show. Based on the British BBC format, it originally aired on NBC for three seasons until 2012, when it was picked up by TLC and aired for seven more seasons.

In the latest NBC series produced by Warner Bros. Discovery by Shed Media and Is or Is or Isn’t It Entertainment, celebrities Allison Janney, Zachary Levy, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford participated.

Every week they went on a quest to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and experts, revealing past secrets and stories from real life around the world and in time using Ancestry research and tools.