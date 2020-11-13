Who can she trust as she takes Liz’s revenge against Red?

NBC, will premiere on November 13 as scheduled, season 8 of the fan-favorite crime drama series, The Blacklist, after the long wait that has fans eager.

Let us remember that the production of the new installment of the series that tells the story of the international FBI criminal, Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, The Blacklist, was halted in March as a result of the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the crew and cast of The Blacklist returned to the film set during the month of October, in order to shoot scenes for the next episodes of the crime drama.

As fans already know, in the eighth season of The Blacklist, the conflict between Liz and Red is imminent and this could disintegrate the task force. Although this will not stop Liz’s dark intentions, to take revenge against Red.

And it is that the revenge of Liz against Red, will be the focus of the plot of the new season 8 that will arrive in a few hours to the screens of the fans. Therefore, Liz must make sure who she can count on to face her enemy.

In this sense, the war that will break out between Liz and Red when the premiere of the new season of The Blacklist arrives, the other members of the working group will have to choose which side to join. It is highly probable that the war will lead to a breakdown of the working group.

In this regard, The Blacklist showrunners Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath revealed the following to Entertainment Weekly:

“Liz, therefore, will remain on the ‘darkest path’ she took in the season 7 finale until she finally receives answers. The other members of the working group have to decide on the one hand: are they going with Red or with Agent Liz? “



