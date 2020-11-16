Who are the new members to join the new installment?

As season 4 concludes, so does Olivia Colman’s time on The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II. With the Changing of the Guard (filming) scheduled to begin in 2021, we’ll be keeping track of everything related to The Crown season 5 on Netflix.

Like Claire Foy before her, Olivia Colman’s time as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown is over. Colman and all the cast members of the third and fourth seasons of The Crown will be replaced by a new cast who will play aging members of the Royal Family, respectively.

Imelda Staunton – Queen Elizabeth II

Replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II is Imelda Staunton. She will portray the oldest version of Queen Elizabeth II that we have seen in The Crown so far. Like Foy and Colman before her, Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons.

Imelda Staunton is famous for her portrayal of the villain Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series.

Jonathan Pryce – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Replacing Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh is Jonathan Pryce. Coincidentally, both actors are widely known for acting on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but Pryce is best known for being the Bond villain Elliot Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies. Most recently, Pryce played his real-life likeness Pope Francis in the Netflix original movie The Two Popes.

Lesley Manville – Princess Margaret

Replacing Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, the Countess of Snowdon is Lesley Manville. Both Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter have done an excellent job in their portrayals of Princess Margaret, and we hope Manville follows in their footsteps. Manville is known for her portrayal of the fairy Flittle in the Disney live action Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, respectively.

Dominic West – Prince Charles

Replacing Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles is Dominic West. West’s casting has been a huge surprise, and we are beyond intrigued to see what the actor will look like in his portrayal of Prince Charles. Arguably, any casting of Prince Charles will be under scrutiny, as the heir to the throne certainly has a unique look that not many could duplicate. West is best known for his role on The Wire as Detective James McNulty.

Elizabeth Debicki – Princess Diana

Replacing Emma Corrin as Princess Diana is Elizabeth Debicki. Despite only starring as Princess Diana for one season, Emma Corrin gave a very memorable performance. There are only five years between Corrin and Debecki, but no one can argue that the latter will certainly give an excellent performance of Princess Diana in the last years of her life.

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans will recognize Debicki for her portrayal of Ayesha, the Sovereign’s Golden High Priestess in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

We’re still waiting to find out which cast members will take on the roles of Princess Anne, Princes Edwards, and Andrew, respectively. There is also an interest in young actors playing the roles of Princes William and Harry.



