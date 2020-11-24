Who are the names of Joe Biden’s cabinet

The elected president of the United States, Joe Biden, continues to announce important positions in his cabinet.

It was announced by whom these tasks, which have many strategic importance from foreign affairs to treasury, will be carried out. So what were these announced people doing before, and what policy are they expected to follow from now on?

Foreign Office – Antony Blinken: Isolationist policies expected to end

Joe Biden announced that he would bring Antony Blinken, with whom he had worked for many years, to the State Department, which is seen as the most important task of the US presidency.

After the Trump presidency, which has experienced significant breaks in foreign relations, 58-year-old Blinken is expected to improve the global image of the United States.

Blinken, who has worked with Biden for many years and has 30 years of experience in foreign policy, served as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2015-2017 during the Obama term. Blinken also served as Deputy National Security Advisor to former president Barack Obama.

Experts think Blinken will pursue a much calmer and conciliatory policy in international relations, unlike Mike Pompeo.

Special Agency for Climate Change – John Kerry: signal of a strong fight against the climate crisis

John Kerry, Secretary of State under Obama, will be Joe Biden’s Special Envoy on Climate Change.

The fact that Biden has brought a powerful name like John Kerry to this position shows the importance it attaches to the climate crisis.

In a statement he made on his Twitter account, Joe Biden stated that as soon as he takes office, they will be re-included in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Trump withdrew from the agreement signed in 2015 in the USA.

National Security Consultancy – Jake Sullivan: Can Iran be seated again?

Jake Sullivan, 43, who is very close to Joe Biden and is now one of his senior advisors, will be appointed as National Security Advisor.

Sullivan, who was also the national security advisor during Biden’s term as Vice President, was appointed head of the political planning unit when Hillary Clinton was the US Secretary of State.

Sullivan, formerly director of the Political Planning department at the US State Department, also worked with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Sullivan, who was Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, also served as chief negotiator in the Iran nuclear talks.

Sullivan, who also played an important role in the ceasefire negotiations reached in Gaza in 2012, played a role in determining the relations with Asia-Pacific in both the White House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

UN Permanent Mission – Linda Thomas Greenfield: Experienced diplomat who knows Africa well

Linda Thomas Greenfield will become the Permanent Representative of the United Nations (UN).

Greenfield served as a career diplomat at the US State Department for 35 years.

The Afro-American diplomat was the ambassador to Liberia and director general of foreign affairs during the two terms of Barack Obama.

He was fired by the Trump administration shortly after the Republican president came to power.



