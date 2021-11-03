Who Are The Celestials In Eternals? This Is The Story Of Marvel Comics

Eternals: On the occasion of the premiere of Eternals this November 5, we tell you who the Celestials are and what their role is in the Universe of comics. The premiere of the Eternals this November 5 only in cinemas invites us to discover a series of characters until now unknown by all in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are old faces, yes, in the world of comics. Its premiere in August 1976 with the comic The Eternals # 1 by Jack Kirby led to the appearance of immortal beings, created by the Celestials to protect planet Earth from any type of threat. Today we are talking to you precisely about the latter, the Celestials, so that you can get to know them a little better.

Discovering the Celestials

Although they first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the reality is that it will be in Eternals when we see them with all right and surrounded by prominence. According to the lore of the comics, before the creation of the current universe there was one dominated by the First Firmament, which generated new living beings in the form of servants of different classes. One of them, the rebels, sought a reality based on the evolution of the races so that they could reproduce and prosper.

It was they, the rebels, who fostered the creation of cosmic beings capable of creating other evolving universes, the Celestials. Over the years, the Celestials gave rise to different genetic experimentations with great results: the subspecies of the Eternals, the Deviants and the non-modifiable beings. At first, these comics were not part of the Marvel Universe, but with the passage of time they were introduced into canon.

Why are the Eternals still on Earth?

In the film we will be told how this race of superhumans created by the Celestials visited Earth millions of years ago to protect and defend it from the attack of the Deviants. Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (why didn’t the Eternals come to Earth’s rescue during the snap, despite being on the planet?), A tragedy takes place on Earth and the Eternals come out back from the shadows to meet up with enemies they assumed eradicated, the Deviants.