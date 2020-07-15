Who Are Sasaeng Fans And How Do They Get Close To K-Pop Idols

How far does the fan obsession go? Know what sasaeng do and why they harass K-pop idols. What is a sasaeng fan? Find out one of the dangers K idols face. -pop.

K-pop is a very striking musical style and full of groups of boys, girls and soloists that surprise viewers around the world for their skills in singing, rap, dancing and modeling.

Surely you have seen some videos of groups of people with huge cameras following idols in airports, on the street or even in restaurants, these fans are better known as sasaengs, we tell you all what you should know about them below.

WHAT DOES ‘SASAENG’ MEAN?

Originally pronounced as ‘sa-seng’ and in Korean it means ‘personal life’, they are groups of fans from various K-pop groups seeking information from their favorite artist in order to get closer to him or them, but to a degree of harassment that endangers the life of the celebrity.

The sasaengs are dedicated to harassing and invading the personal space of rappers and K-pop singers, they get idol data such as their cell number, personal email and address to know everything they are doing.

In the buildings and facilities of entertainment companies, obsessed fans camp to take pictures of Korean pop artists, as there is a significant flow of people.

In overseas activities sasaengs fans acquire plane tickets near idols, sneakily take photos without the singer or rapper’s permission, there have even been cases of fans sneaking into idol rooms. WTF !!!

WHERE DO THE SASAENGS GET THE MONEY TO MAKE SO MANY TRIPS AND PURSUE IDOLS?

Well most of these obsessed fans drop out of school and work to pay the expenses to follow their favorite idol, others get jobs within Korean entertainment companies to be closer to them, sell information to other sasaengs and others come from families with money.

HOW DO SASAENGS GET INFORMATION?

There are people who are called ‘Homemaster’ and they are those fans who are very active in the fandom and have a lot of private information about the idols, for example: their activities agent, the flights they will take, the line they will use, upcoming public appearances and projects, the ‘Homemasters’ make money selling this data to sasaengs.

Another way sasaengs get close to idols is through sharing, meaning that if someone has an idol’s phone number, they can change it for other information.

TAXI SASAENG:

There are taxi drivers who provide their services to sasaengs fans, the drivers try to follow the idols’ vehicles to know where they are going and who they are going with, this type of pursuit is very dangerous for both parties.

VLIVE:

Lately as sasaengs fans show off their full power on V Live streams, when idols interact with their fandom, many Korean pop figures have gotten calls in the middle of the live den video by sasaengs.



