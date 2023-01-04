Along with Andrew and Tristan Tate, the Romanian police took two more people into custody. One of them is former police officer Luana Radu, and the other is believed to be in a relationship with Tate, Georgiana Naghel.

Both of these women were arrested as part of an investigation by DIICOT (Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism) in Romania, Romanian media reported.

The pair have been dubbed “Tate’s Angels,” although it’s unclear to what extent they were involved in his business.

Who is Luana Radu?

The Romanian edition of SpyNews reports that Radu is a former policewoman in the country who quit to “help the Tate brothers in their organized crime business.”

Radu was summoned to court on charges of non-payment of debt. “[Radu] appears before the judges in a case in which a bailiff demands arrest at a source to collect debts,” the newspaper reports.

Radu has gone by the name Ellie Delhi on social media with over 300,000 followers on Instagram, where she poses with the infamous Bugatti Tate, which has reportedly been confiscated.

Who is Georgiana Naghel?

Naghel, a US citizen, was born in Romania and is believed to have first met Andrew Tate in 2017.

Also an influential person, it is assumed that she is the current girlfriend of Andrew Tate.

Together with Radu, Naghel was arrested during a raid on Tate’s property.

According to Reuters, the prosecutor’s office said that the suspects “apparently created an organized criminal group with the aim of recruiting, hosting and exploiting women, forcing them to create pornographic content intended for viewing on specialized websites.”

Tate and his brother are being held in custody for at least 30 days, although their lawyer has said they will appeal.