Who actually taught Bruce Lee Kung Fu (not Ip Man)

Despite Ip Man’s reputation as Bruce Lee’s kung fu master, he is not actually the person responsible for most of the actor’s martial arts training. It is well documented that the kung fu legend was a student of Ip Man in the 1950s. The training he received at the Ip Man School laid the foundation for the kung fu techniques for which he became so famous later in life.

Yip Man was a highly respected grandmaster of Wing Chun who lived most of his life in Hong Kong. During this time, he took the teenage Lee as an apprentice and paved the way for Bruce Lee to become a martial arts expert. Their relationship was highlighted in the films about Ip Man, which starred Donnie Yen. Lee studied at Yip Man’s school for several years before being sent to the United States, where he graduated from high school. Largely thanks to the knowledge and experience he gained at the Wing Chun Ip Man school, Lee was able to open his own martial arts schools and create a unique style of kung fu called Jeet Kune Do.

While it is true that Ip Man played an important role in Bruce Lee’s journey to becoming a kung fu legend, it is worth noting that Wong Shun Leung, who actually played a much more active role in Lee’s development as a Wing Chun practitioner, does not receive enough attention. . Since Yip Man was understandably too busy to individually monitor each student’s learning, he delegated one-on-one personal lessons to his senior students. The person assigned to teach Lee was Wong Shun Leng. During his training, Wing Chun Lee spent most of his time studying with Wong, and only occasionally received lessons from Ip Man himself.

Explanation of Bruce Lee’s Relationship with Wong Shun Leung

In a letter that Lee wrote to Wong a few years after leaving Hong Kong, the actor acknowledged the fact that it was Wong Shun Leung who taught him kung fu (and not Ip Man). In the letter, Lee said, “Despite the fact that I am (technically) a student of Ip Man, I actually learned my kung fu from you.” What Lee conveyed to Wong in his letters reflects how much he appreciated the guidance that Wong gave as a teenager, and shows that they maintained a certain degree of contact after Lee’s career in kung fu movies began. Lee even invited him to the set of “Exit of the Dragon” to watch the fighting scenes.

According to Matthew Polley’s book Bruce Lee: A Life, Lee’s respect for Wong was accompanied by a desire to surpass him one day. Years after training under Wong, Lee challenged his mentor to a friendly sparring match to see if the student could finally defeat the master. According to one of Wong’s students, Lee won the fight (although neither Lee nor Wong could agree on the outcome of the fight). Looking at how far Bruce Lee was able to go, and the skills he demonstrated in his five kung fu films, there is no denying that Wong Shun Leng trained the student of Ip Man well.