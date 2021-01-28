Whittaker’s change revealed on this track

Doctor Who is the replacement for the Thirteenth Doctor already shown in a great track fans missed? Jodie Whittaker is rumored to be leaving the BBC series, but while producers search for a replacement, the Fourteenth Doctor may have already been revealed.

Recall that the last time viewers met Doctor Fugitive, she was living on Earth as Ruth, after burying her memories of Gallifrey. Likewise, it was revealed that she was a previously unknown regeneration from the Doctor himself.

This twist came just before another major reveal: The Doctor is not a Time Lord but the Timeless Child, an ancient being who became the basis for the Time Lords. However, there is still time for the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) to explore the implications of this reveal, in his next and possibly final season of Doctor Who.

So, this opens up many possibilities for the actress to take charge of this story that has not yet been resolved. Fortunately, Ruth (Jo Martin) doesn’t know how many memories of her have been hidden from her or where she originally came from, making regeneration so much easier.

At this point, it’s still unclear where Dr. Jodie fits in on the timeline. When she first appeared in episode 12 of the series Fugitive of the Judoon, it was suggested that she was from Thirteen’s past.

In this case, Jo Martin could continue her acting as Doctor Fugitive and Fourteenth Doctor separately. However, it is still possible that the Fugitive Doctor is from the future of the Thirteen due to his TARDIS being stuck like in a police box, an event that happened during William Hartnell’s tenure as Doctor.

Thus, Thirteen was meeting a future self in the Fugitive and could be his next regeneration. If the Doctor is going to be recast now, Jo continuing her role would be the best option in the meantime, however, the bookies’ odds are on other actors. Kris Marshall and Michaela Coel are currently leading the race, with Richard Ayoade and Michael Sheen closely following.

On the other hand, Jo Martin is currently sixth place, with odds of 16/1. Jodie’s departure from the sci-fi show has yet to be confirmed, and the BBC declines to comment on any speculation. Don’t forget that Doctor Who will return to BBC One at the end of the year.