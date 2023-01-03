The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise was published online — you can watch it below.

Released on Netflix on December 30, the absurdist comedy-drama of the 80s starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.

The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach — a longtime associate of James Murphy — based on Don Delillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. It includes original music by Danny Elfman.

One song that will be included in the official soundtrack is “New Body Rhumba”, which became the first new melody of LCD Soundsystem in five years after its release last September. In the previous month, it was reported that Murphy and Co. was credited for writing a song for White Noise.

Now Netflix has published a full seven-minute scene in which the entire cast performs a surreal dance to “New Body Rhumba” in a supermarket. Tune in here:

LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy wrote the music for Baumbach’s two previous films: “Greenberg” in 2010 and “While we are Young” in 2014.

In a four-star review of “White Noise,” NME wrote: “Generally true to the source material, Baumbach surprisingly easily translates his onslaught of images onto the screen. Here, too, the dialogues are funny and a little awkward; the characters seem disconnected from reality in a way that is difficult to understand.”

You can check out the full soundtrack here.

Meanwhile, the song New Body Rhumba from LCD Soundsystem was shortlisted for the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023.

Last month, the band wrapped up their performance at Brooklyn Steel in New York.