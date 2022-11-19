“White Lotus” Renewed For a Third Season

HBO has confirmed that the series “White Lotus” has been renewed for a third season.

The first season of Mike White’s satire on the super-rich aired in 2021, and returned last month with an almost entirely new cast for the second season, in which episodes air weekly and three episodes are currently available.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of drama series and HBO films, confirmed in a statement that the show will return for a third round.

She said: “Reflecting on the humble origins of the White Lotus as a contained pandemic, it’s impossible not to admire how Mike organized one of the most noisy and critically acclaimed shows.

“And yet he continued to reach new heights only in the second season, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unprecedented vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, combined with his trademark cheeky humor and cheerful style of directing, make us all dream of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to love. We are very excited about the opportunity to work on the third season together.”

The second season of “White Lotus” returns Jennifer Coolidge, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actress Award for her role as Tanya McQuaid at this year’s Emmys, as well as John Grice as her current husband Greg.

The new faces include the Di Grasso family, played by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco, the new couple Daphne and Cameron Babcock (Meghann Faye and Theo James), as well as partners Harper and Ethan Spiller (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharp).

In a five-star review of the second season of “White Lotus”, NME wrote: “This is not a show that should be questioned too much, but [writer-director Mike] White hints that sexual content issues may be raised in future episodes. and sexual experimentation, as well as the privileges of whites (and whites). One thing is beyond doubt: the White Lotus is still funny.”

The second season of “White Lotus” is currently being broadcast on Sky Atlantic, and is also available for viewing by subscription NOW.

