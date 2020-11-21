White-looking hot Kim Kardashian for a Christmas shoot!

Although she is currently at war with her former friend Larsa, Kim Kardashian continues to be very sexy on her Instagram account!

Kim Kardashian has not been in top form for the past few weeks. And for good reason ! She was betrayed by her former friend Larsa Pippen.

The latter therefore shared rumors that could destroy Kim Kardashian’s family. Indeed, Larsa said Kanye West revolves around her.

“I was the person he called all the time. Why did it degenerate? Maybe because I blocked it on my phone. Because I couldn’t stand his calls anymore. ”

A big blow for Kourtney’s sister. Her marriage was already in jeopardy! A close source therefore confided to our colleagues from Hollywood Raw:

“His family are very disappointed and angry with Larsa. But they are not really surprised. Because they feel like Larsa just used them to advance his career. ”

KIM KARDASHIAN CHANGES IDEAS IN SHOOTING!

“Larsa and Kim Kardashian were very close. So it’s sad that someone is doing this to a friend. The Kardashians believe she did this interview at the right time for her. ”

But whatever ! Kim Kardashian therefore prefers to focus on her projects and her dream physique. So she shared her very sexy photoshoot on her Instagram account!

And not just any! Since then this is a special Christmas shoot! In her story, she therefore wears white clothes.

And that suits him wonderfully! The photos will certainly be sublime, since she even had the right to a snow effect! For the hairstyle, she kept her good old long braid. All given to an autumnal makeup.



