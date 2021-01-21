White House website guards easter egg to call programmer

The official White House website, whitehouse.gov, holds a “secret” message addressed to programmers. Within the HTML of the page, management left a comment for professionals, offering a link to job opportunities shortly thereafter.

“If you are reading this, we need your help to better rebuild the country,” says the message from the administration of Joe Biden’s recent administration in the United States. Soon after, the team included a link to apply for job openings at the United States Digital Service (USDS), an important part of the new president’s government plan.

USDS is an organization focused on technological development, founded in August 2014, during the government of former US President Barack Obama. With Joe Biden, the organization was cited in the $ 1.9 trillion aid package, being an active part in containing the impact of the pandemic in the country.

The comment in the HTML code is just an easter egg and does not guarantee insertion in any vacancy, but it is interesting to note how careful the professionals of the new administration are in maintaining the image of the government.