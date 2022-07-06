White House Reveals What Joe Biden Told Wife Britney Griner

Frustration is growing in the sports world over President Joe Biden’s apparent inability to get WNBA star Brittney Griner out of Russia as a criminal trial begins over her, which will almost certainly lead to her imprisonment for more than 10 years.

Amid calls from Griner’s wife Cherell to make more efforts, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly talked to her about it today. This meeting followed a personal letter that the President sent to Cherella.

On Wednesday, the White House released a statement about the content of the discussion between President Biden and Cherell Griner. In that call, Biden tried to assure Cherrell that he was working to ensure the safe return of Griner, as well as other illegally detained U.S. citizens in Russia and around the world.

“The President has offered his support to Cherell and Britney’s family, and he has pledged to provide them with all possible assistance while his administration uses every opportunity to bring Britney home. Today’s call follows recent calls National Security Adviser Sullivan and Secretary Blinken had with Cherell in recent weeks and this past weekend.The President instructed his national security team to maintain regular contacts with the Cherell and Britney families, as well as with other families of Americans taken hostage or illegally detained abroad, in order to inform them of efforts to secure the release of their loved ones as soon as possible.”

Britney Griner, an eight-time participant in the WNBA All-Star Game and a two-time leader in performance, has been in custody in Russia on drug possession charges since February.

The US government regarded Griner’s detention in Russia as unlawful detention and demanded her release and return to the states.

But since Russia has come under massive sanctions amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic relations are no longer what they were just six months ago.