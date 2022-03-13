While Whales Buy These NFT Tokens, They’re Draining These Altcoins!

Bitcoin price is showing signs of decline on the 3-day chart comparable to the Covid drop in March 2020. With BTC, which entered the weekend by testing $ 38 thousand with the uncertainty among investors, large-volume altcoin projects Ethereum, Cardano and Avalanche accompanied this acceleration with slight decreases. In this article, let’s take a look at which tokens Ethereum whales are selling and which NFT tokens are buying under current market conditions.

In the last 24 hours, whales have disposed of these altcoins/tokens

The top 1,000 Ethereum whales tracked by WhaleStats have divested from popular cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM), SandBox (SAND) and Gala Games (GALA) in the past 24 hours, excluding ETH. While stablecoins USDT, USDC, BUSD and TUSD are sold less than in the past days, we see that the native cryptocurrency XSGD of the Southeast Asian crypto payment platform developed by Singapore-based FinTech Xfers is included in this list.

The second largest meme token by market value, Shiba, witnessed a total of $22.5k in sales during this process, while metaverse projects SAND and GALA saw average sales of $3,000. Phantom (FTM), which we quoted as Kriptokoin.com, which fell in double digits after Andre Cronje announced that he would leave the industry and was best sold by whale wallets, took part in the sale of 12 thousand dollars today, while a total of 2 thousand dollars was collected by some whales. Along with the cryptocurrencies we mentioned, the overview of the list is as follows.

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Phantom (FTM)

USD Coin (USDC)

Binance USD (BUSD)

XSGD Token (XSGD)

Sandbox

Gala Games (GALA)

TrueUSD (TUSD)

Most traded NFT tokens

The WhaleStats chart below shows the top 5 most traded (ordered by number of transactions) NFT tokens among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales over the past 30 days. GUCCI, a 250-piece NFT collection designed by Gucci’s head of design Alessandro Michele in collaboration with Superplastic, has been popular with whales for some time now.